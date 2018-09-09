Branson Hosts Walk to End Alzheimer's Video

BRANSON, Mo. - It turned out to be a great day to walk for a cause!

The Branson "Walk to End Alzheimer's" took place Saturday morning on the Landing.

The event is part of the Alzheimer's Association and is coordinated by the association's Missouri chapter located in Springfield.

So far, the organization has raised over $10,000 of its $30,000 goal.

Funds are accepted until the end of the year.