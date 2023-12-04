BRANSON Mo. — Thousands of people lined the streets of Downtown Branson Sunday night for the annual The Adoration of Christmas Parade. It is one of the biggest Christmas parades in the Ozarks, and many try to reserve their spots early.

“We like to get a good spot,” said Cara Anderson who reserved her spot two hours before the parade started. “I think this is one of the great spots because you can get in and out, you have a good view from the beginning and of course, it’s for our town.”

“If you want a good spot,” Will Brinkman who was attending the parade for the fourth year in row said, “you want to get here early.”

Families lined the streets eagerly watching the parade, which is a tradition for many in Branson.

The parade starts with the lighting of the nativity scene, which overlooks Lake Taney Como and The Branson Landing, and Mary and Joseph lead the parade.

“We come here every year,” Nalyn Edson said, who was attending the parade. “it’s just our way of especially the lighting of the nativity scene and just the community we get to share and enjoy with everybody.”

The parade was full of lights and decorated floats as many area bands filled the air with Christmas music.

“I mean, they shut down the streets, everybody comes,” Anderson said. “So it’s very, very busy and definitely brings the festive cheer to town for sure.

The parade is an opportunity for the entire community to gather and celebrate the holiday.

“We love the bands and just seeing just all the community and everyone’s floats and just everyone together,” Edson said.

Thousands of people come to the parade every year, and even Santa made an appearance to start the Christmas season in Branson.

“There are so many people,” said Tricia Staworski, who was at the parade for the first time despite living in Branson for over 20 years. “I can only imagine what the rest of the parade route looks like with all the people who walk past us. I’m sure it’s very full.”

“A lot of the Christmas stuff is going on already,” Brinkman said. “But this really kicks it off here..”

“We absolutely love this, it’s been a tradition,” Edson said. “And it’s just the tradition that’s going to stay and keep every year.”