BRANSON, Mo. – Snowfall is covering all of the Ozarks, but areas down south saw a few more inches than in Springfield.

Drivers were struggling with the hills in Branson on Sunday as the snow piled on top of those already slick roads.

The hill on Main Street near downtown and Highway 65 was problematic for a handful of drivers who couldn’t make it to the top.

“We’re not sliding too much, you know, uphill. But two-wheel drive most of the way,” said Mike and Christina Bailey, who live in Blue Eye.

The Baileys drove from Springfield to Branson during the snowfall Sunday afternoon.

“Everybody seems to be driving pretty careful with it,” said the Baileys. “Everybody’s very considerate.”

OzarksFirst asked Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin about what to expect during the sub-zero temperatures.

“It does make it more difficult, especially on fire calls, when we’ve got subfreezing temperatures and fire hoses full of water,” Chief Martin said.

Martin says the cold can make things difficult for first responders.

“We just keep working with our staff as far as pre-planning their shift to prepare for their daily operations, to be layered as necessary to have the fleet ready to go,” Martin said.

Chief Martin says the fire department made a shift to its SUVs to respond to smaller calls in the snow and sub-zero temperatures.

“If we have a working fire, we may choose to increase the response mode to add additional fleet or personnel just so we can rotate people through and keep them warmed up,” Martin said.

The City of Branson’s website has a map of all the roads in town and shows that even the major roads were covered by Sunday afternoon.

The city says the road conditions are due to the cold temperatures and previous snowfall, leaving crews no choice but to put salt down as the new snow was falling.

“If you still see snow cover on that map, stay put,” Martin said. “Best to let the snow plows work.”

The director of Branson Public Works told OzarksFirst that all 10 of their trucks were out plowing and treating the roads.

“Just a friendly reminder, the snow’s coming down,” Martin said. “And if you don’t have to travel, stay put.”

Chief Martin says if you do have to travel, you should take extra bottled water, a phone charger, and an extra stocking cap and gloves. You might want an extra pair of boots just in case you get stuck and have to walk.

“Keep your windshield clear and free, don’t move until all the frost is off, all the snow off and keep those windows clear,” Martin said.