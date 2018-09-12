Branson Highway 76 Revitalization Project

BRANSON, Mo. - Branson City Council was presented with a special painting to honor the 17 people who lost their lives in July's Duck Boat Tragedy on Table Rock Lake.

It was created by local artist Angela Delmez.

But another subject discussed at council tonight., Branson's community improvement district.

Mayor Karen Best signed off a deal to allow the city to create better accessibility and safety on the 76 strip.

The plan is to expand the district to make it easier to walk along the 5-mile stretch and make attractions more appealing.

That will eventually change once the Highway 76 revitalization project is completed.

Branson's hottest stretch of town will one day transform into something even more appealing. The project is being divided into stages.

Along the way, the project will include putting in new water lines, underground electric lines, and telephone service.

Once the project wraps up from Fall Creek to Highway 65, Mayor Best says Branson will be a business magnet.

The project is estimated to cost between 80 to 100 million dollars.

There's no exact time frame on when it will be finished.