Branson Fall Clean-Up Starts in October
The Branson Public Works Department will conduct its annual Fall Cleanup October 1-5, allowing residents to dispose of large unwanted items for free, including appliances, furniture and mattresses.
October 1 is the pickup date for Ward 1, October 2 for Ward 2 and October 3 for Ward 3.
Items must be curbside by 8 a.m. Brush and limbs will be picked up from all wards between October 4 and October 12.
For more details on the guidelines for pick-up, clink link below to City of Branson Website. http://www.cityofbranson.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=729
More Stories
-
BERLIN (AP) - A spat over Germany's domestic intelligence chief…
-
SAO PAULO (AP) - Federal police in Brazil have arrested a fugitive…
-
WARSAW, Poland (AP) - The winner of the world's 1st Chopin…