Branson Fall Clean-Up Starts in October

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 07:30 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 07:30 AM CDT

The Branson Public Works Department will conduct its annual Fall Cleanup October 1-5, allowing residents to dispose of large unwanted items for free, including appliances, furniture and mattresses.

October 1 is the pickup date for Ward 1, October 2 for Ward 2 and October 3 for Ward 3.

Items must be curbside by 8 a.m. Brush and limbs will be picked up from all wards between October 4 and October 12.

For more details on the guidelines for pick-up, clink link below to City of Branson Website.  http://www.cityofbranson.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=729

