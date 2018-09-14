Branson Enforces New Rules for Extended Stays

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo: Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

BRANSON, Mo. -- On his first day with the Branson Police Department in 2012, Stan Dobbins told the sergeant on duty, "Take me to your problem area. I need to see the problem."

Dobbins, who served as assistant chief and then chief of the department before taking over as Branson's city administrator, said the sergeant drove him to an extended-stay motel.

"I got out of the car and there was a little boy riding a Big Wheels," Dobbins recalled. "I looked down at this little child and there were needles laying on the pavement. I said, this will stop."

Dobbins, who has four kids and nine grandchildren, said the thought of kids growing up in extended-stay motels weighs on him.

"It's heartbreaking to me. I would go out in the mornings and watch the bus stops, watch them pick up children at the motels," Dobbins said. "The children of our community are our future. They deserve a place to play. And that is hard to find living in a hotel."

(story shared by the Springfield News-Leader. Read the full article here)