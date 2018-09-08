Branson Cub Scouts Accept Girls Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- The Cub Scouts in Branson are now accepting girls into their pack for the first time in history.

":I think that Cub Scouts is gonna be really fun," Jordan Smith, in Cub Scouts Pack 93, said. "My brother Isaac, he had been in Cub Scouts and he actually got his Eagle and he went to all these different places and I always wanted to be in it."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday at the Branson Chamber of Commerce, welcoming the girls into the scout troop.

Here's how it will work: The boys and girls will remain in their own gender-based dens, but both must achieve the same merit badges and accomplish the same skills as everyone in the pack.

Don Wasielewski with the Ozarks Trails Councils Blazing Trails District says it's a wonderful thing for the community... And has even strengthened the relationship with his own daughter.

"This summer, part of my job was to go camping with the Boy Scouts and I would take off for two or three days at a time and she'd see me packing my bags and getting my sleeping bag ready and I'd say, "Daddy has to go to work," and she'd start crying because she was so upset she couldn't go to work with me," Wasielewski said. "She couldn't go camping with me. She couldn't go camping with the scouts. Next year she'll be able to and it's exciting for her and it's exciting for me as her father."