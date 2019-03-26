Branson Chamber's Annual Community Marketing Presentation Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- Today -- a detailed focus on tourism in Branson -- hosted by the Branson Chamber of Commerce.

Branson Chamber event was the annual community marketing presentation -- and it all took place at the Dick Clark American Bandstand Theater on the strip with business and community leaders coming together.

Research shows visitors are becoming increasingly more difficult to impress.

"We really want to watch the economy and see how it continues to change -- and if that consumer confidence is going to maintain at the rates it has previously," Gray Lawry, with Miles Partnership Markeging Agency.

However, 2018 saw the second highest number of visitors -- with 2016 being number one.

The number one reason people love Branson? If you guessed the shows, you're right.

"There is a great deal of repeat visitation. It's a huge thing here. A lot of regional. But, we are seeing more first time visitors from farther away than ever before," Lawry said.

Jeff Seifried, President and CEO of the Branson Chamber of Commerce says they do have a plan to attract more visitors.

"Certainly uh, social media and digital. But, more importantly, targeting new demographics -- and frankly looking at different markets that maybe we haven't talked to in the past," said Seifried.

"So, we decided to hit the streets of downtown Branson, to ask visitors what is it about Branson that they like the most."

"The entertainment is by far the biggest reason why we keep coming back. The shows are fabulous. It's very family friendly, said Cindy Hokanson, visiting from Owatonna, Minnesota.

Let's not forget..warmer.

"For us, it's also to get out of the Minnesota cold weather, Hokanson added.

"Music..I'm really into like music and that sort of thing, said Hokanson's 14-year old niece, Ella Bellman, So, listening to all the shows and stuff is really fun for me too."

Garvin Frank and his wife are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in Branson.

"We really just like that it's a family based city, Frank said, "You know uh, you can come here and you don't here about too much crime."

Some of the other findings from the research show that there are fewer milleneals visiting Branson -- and about 74-percent of the visitors are searching for discounts.