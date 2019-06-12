Branson celebrates National Law Enforcement Week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BRANSON, Mo. - National Law Enforcement Week is this week.

Down in Branson, local businesses hosted Benefit the Badge, a live and silent auction to raise money for National Law Enforcement Week.

"National Law enforcement week is a time here, in Branson," said Founder of Benefit the Badge, Nolan Fogle. "This is our sixth year to do it where law enforcement officers all across the United States can come to Branson and be a part of a different event every day."

Some items from the auction include guided fishing trips, signs sports and music memorabilia and tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Around 250 people were at the benefit including some local law enforcement such as the Branson Police Chief and the Taney and Stone County Sheriff’s.

According to Fogle, a little over $250,000 has been raised since the first Benefit the Badge.

The money goes toward funding National Law Enforcement Week and all the money left over, goes to local law enforcement agencies.

Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews says it's not just about the money.

"Now, the money is great. We love that part of it," he said. "But a bigger part of Benefit the Badge is it puts a face on the local officers and it allows the community to get to know the officers and know that they're people just like every body else with a family a husband a wife.

"All of the things that everybody else in life have, those officers have the same struggles at home when they finish taking care of the public's problems."