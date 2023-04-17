BRANSON, Mo. — Starting today, the Branson Public Works Department will begin its annual spring clean-up at no cost to city residents.

Beginning today, residents wanting to get rid of items their residential trash haulers normally wouldn’t be able to pick up have a chance this week to have them taken away.

Residents must place their unwanted items on their curbs by 8 a.m. This service is only for residents of Branson.

Crews are limited to picking up no more than one dump truckload of limbs and brush per home.

They can pick up items such as old appliances, furniture, and mattresses but ask you to submit a “report-a-issue” form on their city’s website for those heavy items 24 hours before their scheduled pick-up day.

Items that will not be picked up include tires, electronics, batteries, bagged leaves and household hazardous waste products like paint, stain, or cleaning supplies.

Crews will pick up waste from Ward One today, Ward Two on Tuesday, and Ward Three on Wednesday, and they will pick up brush and limbs at all wards on Thursday.

The city said it could take several days to make their way around the city to pick up brush and limbs.

To find out which Ward you live in, go to the ”GIS & Image Maps” section on the Public Works/Engineering section of the City’s website, BransonMo.gov, to see a current ward map.