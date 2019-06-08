Boy's letter to mom about missing school bus goes viral

AMERICA, (FOX) -- One Missouri boy's honest letter to his mother confessing that he missed the bus to school – and why that wasn't such a bad thing – has left the Internet in hysterics, in a social media post that has since gone massively viral with nearly a million likes.

One June 4, Sarah Holliday resurfaced an old note that her younger brother, Adam, once wrote their mom after he missed his ride to school, Fox 8 and My Country 95.5 report.

"As your son, I regret to inform you that I've missed my means of public transportation," the cheeky youngster began the admission, titled "I missed the bus" and inked on ruled notebook paper.

"I know you must be on a roller coaster of emotions right now but rest assured, I've decided to stay home. This was a tough decision to make while you were gone for 20 minutes," he continued. "I'm probably in my bed moping about the fact that I can't go to school, so please don't interrupt me. If you require any further assistance, please see the pros/cons list."

