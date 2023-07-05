CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A 6-year-old Camdenton boy drowned in Lake of the Ozarks on the Fourth of July.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, the investigation into the drowning was initiated at 6:10 p.m. near the 65.9-mile mark of the main channel at Lick Creek Cove.

The investigation showed that the child was not wearing a life jacket when he jumped into the water onto a lily pad floatation device.

The boy submerged and did not come back to the surface. He was pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m.