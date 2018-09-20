Box Office Buzz, September 20, 2018 Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Hello Movie Maniacs!

New on the big screen this weekend is THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS (UNIVERSAL) - A young orphan aids his magical uncle in locating a clock with the power to bring about the end of the world. The talented Cate Blanchett and completely underrated Jack Black star. This movie is Eli Roth's first movie to not be rated R.

Also new for you is … ASSASSINATION NATION (NEON) - This is the story about how the quiet, all-American town of Salem absolutely lost its mind. Joel McHale and Bella Thorne star in this flick and they also starred together in the 2014 Adam Sandler film, BLENDED.

New on Blu-Ray this week JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM (UNIVERSAL PICTURES) - When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star. Here's the deal … my opinion, of course, the dinosaurs and the specials effects are stellar … the story … NOT SO MUCH … When I saw it on the big screen, I was like what the heck is going on? The younger crowd is just going to truly be lost and scared and the adults are going be like WHAT?!? Sorry Chris and Bryce, still love ya!

I DO love knowing what you're thinking and feeling about movies! Find me via #BoxOfficeBuzz on Facebook … sometimes on Instagram and Twitter too! Look for POP UP VIDEOS to appear on social media from time to time … I'll let you know what to do and make it worth your while!

Freebies from ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE CINEMA are coming right up! That's a look at your Buzz for this week … see you next time!

We want you to win our great prize pack from the Alamo Drafthouse - a pair of tickets AND $20 in food and beverage! Get in those recliners and be waited on hand and foot!

Just email your name and contact info to thebuzz@kolr10.com We pick a winner every Thursday morning at 6:59 a.m.

