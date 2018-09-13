Box Office Buzz - September 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo: Lionsgate Pictures

Hello Movie Maniacs! Let's get to it!

New on screens this weekend:

PREDATOR (20TH CENTURY FOX) - When a young boy accidentally triggers the universe's most lethal hunters' return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race. Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, and young Jacob Tremblay lead the cast.

This film was originally conceived as a reboot of the "PREDATOR" film franchise, until director/writer Shane Black came aboard and confirmed he would be making a sequel instead, as he wanted to continue to explore the "Predator" mythology. Arnold Schwarzenegger turned down the opportunity to return as Dutch - thank goodness. He is the worst actor to grace the movie screen I love so much.

Also out, A SIMPLE FAVOR (LIONSGATE) - This is directed by Paul Feig, and centers around a mommy blogger that seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend's, sudden disappearance. Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively star as these two womean. There is a lot of excitement around this film from the book of the same name by Darcey Bell. And, of course, Kendrick and Lively are two fantastic young actresses and so very fun!

Slated for release is: WHITE BOY RICK (COLUMBIA PICTURES RELEASE) - The story of a teenager, who became an undercover informant for the FBI during the 1980s and was ultimately arrested for drug-trafficking and sentenced to life in prison. Matthew McConaughey and Rory Cochrane star in this flick and they starred together in 1993's DAZED AND CONFUSED!

ALSO SLATED IS: MANDY (RLJE FILMS) - Mandy is set in the primal wilderness of 1983 where a broken and haunted man hunts an unhinged religious sect who slaughtered the love of his life. Nicolas Cage stars. A cool tidbit, this movie prompted a 5-minute standing ovation at The Cannes Film Festival.

Tops at the box last week:

I figured the creepy, scary THE NUN would reign supreme… CRAZY RICH ASIANS held at number two…PEPPERMINT kicked it at number three, Jennifer Garner flexed her killer guns in this revenge fick … it won't change your life, but, it's fun! THE MEG took a bite at number four, AND, the VERY intriguing, twisty-turn-y SEARCHING lands at a VERY respectable number 5!

New on Blu-Ray this week:

HEARTS BEAT LOUD (STAGE 6 FILMS) A father and daughter form an unlikely songwriting duo in the summer before she leaves for college. Normally, funny-man, Nick Offerman stars in this film that was on the big screen for 2-seconds before hitting home screens.

