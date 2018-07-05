Box Office Buzz - July 5, 2018 Video

Hello Movie Maniacs! MARVEL STUDIOS AND THE AVENGERS are not taking a break!

New in theaters this weekend:

ANTMAN & THE WASP (WALT DISNEY STUDIOS) - As Scott Lang balances being both a Super Hero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past. Paul Rudd returns amazingly as Ant-Man … Evangeline Lilly is the Wasp…Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer also grace the screen! This film takes place in

the aftermath of CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR. This is the Michelle Pfeiffer's THIRD appearance in a movie sequel falling GREASE 2 from 1982 and BATMAN RETURNS from 1992.

Also on the big screen this weekend THE FIRST PURGE (UNIVERSAL PICTURES) - This is a prequel that will focus on the events that lead up to the very first Purge event. I do not know why these movies intrigue me and I generally have a good time watching them!

Tops At The Box last weekend:

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM is still at the top. I love Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, however … I do not believe this is the best foot forward on the Jurassic flicks. The special effects are spot on, yes, but, the story is wretched!

INCREDIBLES 2 is still strong at number two! Debuting at number three and exceeding box office expectation, SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO is just as incredible as the first of the trilogy! Great talent, excellent story, wonderful action ... just a blast to engulf yourself in and enjoy! I highly recommend! Rent the first one, see this one on the big screen now and anticipate the next one! UNCLE DREW shows at number four. And, OCEANS 8 STILL super strong at number five.

Brand new on Blu-Ray this week

BLOCKERS (UNIVERSAL PICTURES) - Three parents try to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. John Cena and Leslie Mann lead the cast. I had a REALLY fun time watching this flick and I do recommend this mindless escape flick!!!!

Locally:

The OUTDOOR MOVIES AT FOUNDERS PARK in Downtown Springfield are such a great experience! Friday night is family night this week with DESPICABLE ME 3! And, Saturday night is date night with one of my fave 80'S flicks ever with one other the BEST soundtracks around, PRETTY IN PINK! Movies begin at sundown. Admission is free! Much more info and to see the Summer schedule go to parkboard.org/movies

Connect with me!

Let's talk about what you're loving (or not loving) in theaters … I really like doing that with YOU! Find me via #BoxOfficeBuzz on Facebook … sometimes on Instagram and Twitter too! POP UP VIDEOS could appear on social at anytime … I'll ask you to like, share and comment on … There could be some freebie give-aways to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in it for you!

Win!

We want you to win our great prize pack from the Alamo Drafthouse - a pair of tickets AND $20 in food and beverage! Get in those recliners and be waited on hand and foot!

Just email your name and contact info to thebuzz@kolr10.com We pick a winner every Thursday morning at 6:59 a.m.