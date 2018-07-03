Boston Officers Singing 'God Bless America' Goes Viral Video

BOSTON (CBS) – WBZ-TV in Boston was lucky enough to enjoy an impromptu 'America the Beautiful' at Boston Police HQ today.

That's Officer Stephen McNulty and Officer Kim Tavares, both of the Media Relations Department.

But it's their acapella version of 'God Bless America' that's going viral which is spoofing car pool karaoke.

“Kim and I have been singing for the department individually for a number of years peforming the national anthem at different venues, at different events but we've never actually sung together,” Officer McNulty says.

The patrol car performance was their first time.

“You need something that levels that stress out and you know, music, it just makes you happy,” Officer Tavares says.