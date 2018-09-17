News

Border Patrol Agent Confesses to Murdering Prostitutes

Posted: Sep 17, 2018 04:47 AM CDT

LAREDO, Tex -- A U.S. border patrol agent in Texas has confessed to killing four people.

That's according to the arrest affidavit for 35-year-old Juan Ortiz.  Authorities are calling him a serial killer.

They said all of his victims worked as prostitutes.

Ortiz was arrested Saturday in Webb County on four murder charges after a woman escaped from him and alerted police.

Police found Ortiz at a gas station in Laredo but he fled the scene on foot and ran to a Ramada Inn, where he was found hiding in the bed of a pick-up truck.

The murders happened between September 3rd and September 15th, authorities said.

It's unclear if there could be more victims.

Ortiz worked as a U.S. Border Patrol agent for 10 years and is also a U.S. Navy Veteran.

