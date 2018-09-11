Bomb Threat at Strafford Truck Stop Determined to be Not Credible
STRAFFORD, Mo. -- The Springfield Bomb Squad responded to a bomb threat at a Strafford truck stop Monday but determined that there was no threat.
Authorities said a truck driver got into a dispute earlier in the day with a staff member of the Love's truck stop in Strafford.
Later in the day the truck driver called the truck stop and made a verbal bomb threat.
The Springfield bomb squad has left the scene after determining there was no threat. The store also reopened for the day.
