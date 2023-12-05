BOLIVAR, Mo. – One Bolivar resident is celebrating a big birthday this week. Ms. Willa is now 101 years old. Willa was able to ring in a new year of life with her great-great-granddaughter.

Ms. Willa is a resident of the Parkview Health Care Facility in Bolivar. On Monday, the Bolivar Intermediate School Singers came by to spread Christmas cheer by singing to the residents. They got to sneak in “Happy Birthday” to Ms. Willa.

When asked about Ms. Willa’s secrets to Longevity, she told the Parkview Health Care newsletter, “Keep a positive attitude, enjoy every day, and appreciate everything you have.”