BOLIVAR, Mo. — A Bolivar house fire has caused one person’s home to be unlivable due to fire and smoke damage.

According to a press release from the City of Bolivar, the Bolivar City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 110 block of North Elgin Avenue around 1:55 a.m. on November 22.

One person was home at the time of the incident and there were no injuries.

The press release said when firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were visible from the southwest front corner of the house, and heavy smoke was coming from the attic.

Fire crews were able to knock down the visible flames within the first 30 minutes, but Captain Scott Jones said the construction of the house slowed down efforts to fully extinguish the fire.

Jones said the home is no longer livable due to fire and smoke damage.

Firefighters were unable to determine the origin of the fire. A state fire marshal with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety is investigating.