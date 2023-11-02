BOLIVAR, Mo. — Bolivar Police is searching for the driver of a hit-and-run incident.

According to a press release from the City of Bolivar, officers responded to a business in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 1, for a report of a vehicle leaving the scene of a crash.

Courtesy: City of Bolivar

The victim was hit in a drive-thru by a driver in a newer model white extended cab F-250 or F-350 Ford pickup truck. The victim’s vehicle was damaged, but no one was hurt.

The press release said the truck potentially had the name of an electric company on its side. It was last seen heading eastbound on Aldrich Road from the store.

If anyone has information on the identity of the driver of the pickup truck, Bolivar Police asks you to contact Polk County 911 Central Dispatch at 417-777-3911.