POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Unsheltered people in the Polk County area now have a place to go to stay warm.

The city of Bolivar, for the first time ever, has an organized warming center.

A nonprofit organization, Polk County Cares, is working to make it all happen.

“A lot of people don’t realize that we can all be just this close to something happening in our lives,” said Traci Rickman, the co-director of the warming center.

Organizers said there are around 50 to 75 people who are unsheltered in the area that could use the space.

Cots are lined up for both men and women to have a place to stay.

“What we are hearing from people, especially the ladies, is I feel safe here,” said Ray Leininger, with Polk County Cares. “From the men, this is comfortable.”

As things get up and running for the first time, volunteers are needed.

“Those volunteers would serve in shifts,” said Leininger.

Organizers said they are getting a lot of tips on how to operate from a warming center in Springfield.