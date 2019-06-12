Bolivar has a new partnership that will help everyone get emergency alerts Video

BOLIVAR, Mo. -- A new partnership is hoping to make it easier for everyone in Bolivar to get all emergency alerts.

Bolivar Emergency Management is using a new emergency alert system called "rave".

To help everyone get signed up, the Polk County Library is offering free assistance.

Anyone wanting to get the emergency alerts can visit the library and get help with signing up for the alerts.

The emergency management director says making sure everyone gets emergency alerts is critical especially during dangerous events such as the recent severe weather we've seen across the Ozarks.