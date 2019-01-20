Body With Gunshot Wound Found on Springdale Road

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of MGN Online

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) - The body of a woman was found lying in a Springdale road with a gunshot wound Sunday.

Springdale police were called to Don Tyson Parkway and George Anderson at 4:51 a.m. regarding a body lying in the road, according to a Springdale Police Department news release.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a deceased Hispanic woman between the approximate ages of 25-35 years old, according to the news release.

"Upon further examination of the body, it appeared that there was a gunshot wound to the torso of the female," the news release states.

The body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing and the woman's identity is unknown at this time, the news release states.

Anyone with any information regarding the woman is asked to call Springdale police at (479) 751-4542 or the anonymous tip line at (479) 750-4484.