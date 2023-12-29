LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has now identified the body pulled from the Kansas River last week.

Last Thursday, Dec. 21, a person reported seeing a possible body in the water about 300 yards east of the Bowersock Dam off U.S. 59 Highway.

The Douglas County Underwater Search and Recovery team and sheriff office investigators responded and recovered a body in a shallow area of water.

The victim has been identified was identified Friday as 57-year-old Melinda Sue McCluskey. Her last known address was rural Edgerton.

The sheriff’s office said family members had reported her missing to law enforcement in Douglas County on Dec. 3.

At this time, there is no evidence of foul play.