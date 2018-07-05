Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy to MGN Online

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. -- The Army and Missouri Highway Patrol have recovered of the body of a missing Marine who drowned in the Big Piney River on Fort Leonard Wood on Wednesday, July 4.

According to a news release from Fort Leonard Wood, the body was recovered from the Big Piney River about 9:20 this morning by military and patrol emergency personnel.

Fort Leonard Wood's Directorate of Emergency Services said the Marine went missing at about 4:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July after he was swept away by the river's current.

Search and rescue teams from Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville, St. Robert and the Highway Patrol were involved in efforts to find the missing man. Search operations were suspended at about 9 p.m. Wednesday and were resumed by military and patrol staff at 7:30 a.m. today.

The Marine is not being identified, pending notification of next of kin. He was assigned to the Marine Corps Detachment on Fort Leonard Wood, the release said.

The incident is under investigation by the Fort Leonard Wood DES and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.