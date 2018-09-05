News

Body Found in Lebanon

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 03:38 PM CDT

LEBANON, Mo -- The Laclede County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in Lebanon, but has not been identified yet. 

The Laclede County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a case involving a body that was found Wednesday morning on Equestrian Drive, just outside the city limits of Lebanon. 

The daughter of the property owner at that location discovered the body around 9:30 A.M.

The Laclede County Sheriff's Office says there is no indication of foul play at this time. 

KOLR10 will have more updates as they become available. 

