Body Found in Lebanon

LEBANON, Mo -- The Laclede County Sheriff's Office says a body was found in Lebanon, but has not been identified yet.

The Laclede County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a case involving a body that was found Wednesday morning on Equestrian Drive, just outside the city limits of Lebanon.

The daughter of the property owner at that location discovered the body around 9:30 A.M.

The Laclede County Sheriff's Office says there is no indication of foul play at this time.

KOLR10 will have more updates as they become available.