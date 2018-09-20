Body Found in FS Apartment ID'd as Mother of Man Possibly Connected to Double Homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) -- A body found in a Fort Smith apartment has been identified as the mother of a man possibly connected to a double homicide.

The body found inside a unit at Southbrooke Apartments, 8201 U.S. 271, on Sept. 10 has been identified to be that of 43-year-old Angela Shores. Shores was evicted from the apartment and supposed to be out of it by Aug. 14.

"At this time the investigation into the cause of the death is continuing and charges have not been filed," said Lt. Wes Milam of the Fort Smith Police Department.

Shores is the missing and endangered mother or 19-year-old Lewis Shores.

Lt. Wes Milam with Fort Smith police said that the apartment the body was found in was cluttered and that police could not determine if the body was male or female. He described the body's condition as bad. The body was sent to the state's crime laboratory in Little Rock.

Jimmy and Norma Grubb, an elderly couple, were found dead inside their home in the 7700 block of Hermitage Drive last Tuesday.

Lewis Shores was the target of a manhunt in Logan County last Wednesday and was captured late that day. Authorities have not charged Lewis Shores for the homicides. However, he pleaded not guilty to aggravated residential burglary and theft of property.

Lewis Shores is believed to be the driver who fled from a vehicle accident in Logan County last Tuesday. The vehicle he was driving had tags that came back to the residence where Jimmy and Norma Grubb were found dead.

