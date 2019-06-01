Body found in freezer of Georgia Piggly Wiggly

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of FOX

Ga. (FOX) -- Authorities were investigating Saturday after a body was found in the freezer of a Piggly Wiggly, according to a report.

The local coroner confirmed the body of Piggly Wiggly employee Larry Long II, 51, was found in the freezer of the supermarket in Columbus earlier Saturday, WTVM-TV reported.

Surveillance video showed Long entering the freezer alone around 10:13 a.m., the station reported. A co-worker discovered him an hour later.

