Body found in freezer of Georgia Piggly Wiggly
Ga. (FOX) -- Authorities were investigating Saturday after a body was found in the freezer of a Piggly Wiggly, according to a report.
The local coroner confirmed the body of Piggly Wiggly employee Larry Long II, 51, was found in the freezer of the supermarket in Columbus earlier Saturday, WTVM-TV reported.
Surveillance video showed Long entering the freezer alone around 10:13 a.m., the station reported. A co-worker discovered him an hour later.
