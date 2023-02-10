CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A body has been found in rural Cedar County.

According to a press release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found during an investigation on Feb. 8.

The CCSO used a search warrant at a property and found the body of a woman who had been buried there for weeks.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. The results of an autopsy are upcoming, the press release states.

“The investigation has revealed the probable identity of the female, however positive identification is pending the results of the autopsy,” CCSO Sheriff James McCrary wrote in the press release. “Numerous persons of interest and witnesses have been contacted and interviewed. This is an ongoing investigation. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.”

This article will be updated as more information is released.