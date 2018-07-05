BNSF Railway to pay $1.4 Million after Employee Crashes Company Car while Drunk
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- A company's insurance must cover an employee who was driving drunk on the job.
That's the ruling from the Missouri Supreme Court.
This reverses an earlier ruling from a Greene County circuit court judge.
Our partners at Missourinet report this case stems from a crash that happened in 2009.
A BNSF Railway employee, driving a company car, injured someone else in a crash, while drunk.
The Supreme Court ruled that BNSF and its insurance company must pay a settlement to the man who was seriously hurt in the crash.
That settlement is about $1.4 million.
More Stories
-
TULTEPEC, Mexico (AP) - Twenty-four people were killed and at least…
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- At 45 years in the business, Harter House's…
-
CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) -- Fireworks caused a Centerton house fire…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.