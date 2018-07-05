BNSF Railway to pay $1.4 Million after Employee Crashes Company Car while Drunk Video

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- A company's insurance must cover an employee who was driving drunk on the job.

That's the ruling from the Missouri Supreme Court.

This reverses an earlier ruling from a Greene County circuit court judge.

Our partners at Missourinet report this case stems from a crash that happened in 2009.

A BNSF Railway employee, driving a company car, injured someone else in a crash, while drunk.

The Supreme Court ruled that BNSF and its insurance company must pay a settlement to the man who was seriously hurt in the crash.

That settlement is about $1.4 million.