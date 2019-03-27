News

Blunt Welcomes President Trump to Senate Republican Policy Lunch

Posted: Mar 26, 2019 10:11 PM CDT

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee (RPC), released the following statement after President Trump attended the weekly RPC lunch at the U.S. Capitol:

It has been a good week for President Trump and the country. I appreciated the President coming to the Capitol to talk about what's ahead on issues like trade, national security, and the economy. The Republican-led Senate and the administration are working together to get more judges confirmed and fight back against misguided policies like the Green New Deal. We have the strongest economy we've seen in years, we've made substantial progress in cutting harmful, unnecessary regulations, and Americans are feeling better about the future. I look forward to continuing to work with the President to advance an agenda focused on issues important to Missouri families.

