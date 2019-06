Blue Jean Ball Fundraiser to Benefit Local 4-H Group Video

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- The University of Missouri extension office explains the benefits of 4-H, and an upcoming Blue Jean Ball fundraiser to support the Greene County youth group.

Blue Jean Ball:

-Relics Event Center

-Friday, July 12 at 6 p.m.

- Tickets are $50

- Call 417-881-8909