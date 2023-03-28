BLUE EYE, Mo. – The Blue Eye School District held an assembly today to create awareness about the dangers of human trafficking.

The event was hosted by the Stop Trafficking Project, an organization that aims to combat sex trafficking before it starts.

“What we have found is 100% of the kids that we work with who are victims of domestic minor sex trafficking: it all starts online,” said Russ Tuttle, President and Founder of the Stop Trafficking Project. “Our goal is to talk to students within the context of this crime to help them understand and motivate them that they can be heroes to help end this by what they do in their online life.”

For more information about the Stop Trafficking Project, visit their website at www.stoptraffickingproject.com.

Questions for the Blue Eye School District can be directed at (417) 779-5332.