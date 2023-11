BLUE EYE, Mo. — A family of five was displaced right before Thanksgiving after a fire destroyed their home in Blue Eye.

According to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, heavy smoke was coming from the home when crews arrived on the scene on Monday, November 20.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out but the home was declared a total loss.

All five people inside were able to make it out safely. The American Red Cross is helping to support the family.