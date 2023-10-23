(NEXSTAR/WCMH) – Just days after the release of their latest album, Blink-182 has announced plans to exhibit their shenanigans to an even greater audience of pop-punk enthusiasts across North America.

The group, which had just wrapped the 2023 leg of their current world tour, has announced 30 additional dates for summer 2024 on what they’re now calling the “One More Time Tour.”

The newly added concert dates, all but one of which are located within the U.S., have been scheduled for June, July and August, after the band wraps up its stops in Australia, South America and Mexico.

Blink-182 will be supported by California-based band Pierce the Veil at the newly announced dates, according to the tour announcement.

As of Monday morning, Blink-182’s “One More Time Tour” had announced the following scheduled stops:

June 20 – Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

June 21 – Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

June 24 – Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

June 25 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

June 27 – Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

June 30 – Petco Park, San Diego, California

July 2 – Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

July 3 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

July 6 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

July 8 – Save Mart Center, Fresno, California

July 9 – Chase Center, San Francisco, California

July 11 – Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

July 13 – Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

July 14 – Gorge Amphitheater, Quincy, Washington

July 21 – Citi Field, Queens, New York

July 23 – Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

July 24 – The Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut

July 26 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 27 – Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

July 29 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

July 30 – PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

Aug. 1 – Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

Aug. 2 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Aug. 6 – Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Aug. 7 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Aug. 9 – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Aug. 10 – Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Aug. 12 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Aug. 13 – Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

Aug. 15 – Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

The band has additional concerts planned for the U.K. later in 2024.

Tickets will be available to purchase Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

Blink-182’s latest album, “One More Time…,” was released Oct. 20. The band’s current lineup, consisting of Travis Barker and founding members Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, has started performing together earlier this year after reuniting with DeLonge (for a second time) in October 2022.