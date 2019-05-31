Black bear 'hangs out' in a woman's backyard for a few days

Amber Wallace/freeimages.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- An Aurora woman came home this week to find a black bear up a tree in her yard.

This was in a neighborhood near Rinker and St. Louis streets.

Police and officers with the conservation department responded and blocked off the area.

Conservation agents say the bear was likely looking for food.

It was in the tree for two days and eventually came down on its own.

Olivia Naylor watched the whole ordeal on her porch. "a conservation officer came up to me and said, mam' there's a black bear in your tree in your yard and I was like are you kidding me? We're in the middle of Aurora so, yeah it would stay up there and there was like there are people everywhere and so, I watched it from my porch until it came down.

There was also a small black bear found inside a catholic school in Eureka, Missouri this week.

The school was out for the summer and the bear became trapped and had to be tranquilized.