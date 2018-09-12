Bishop Wuerl to Discuss Possible Resignation with Pope Video

One high-ranking official within the Catholic Church may soon be stepping down as a result of the ongoing abuse scandal.

The embattled Roman Catholic Archbishop of Washington says he will meet with Pope Francis soon about possibly resigning.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl is under fire over the way he handled priests accused of sexual abuse when he headed the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

He's also accused of knowing about sexual abuse claims against his predecessor, Archbishop of Washington, Theodore Mccarrick.

Wuerl has defended his record in both cases, but has admitted to making what he calls "errors in judgment".

Wuerl says he will meet with the Pope about the resignation request he made nearly three years ago.

He argues a decision on his future will help the church and the Archdiocese of Washington move forward.