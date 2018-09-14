Birthing Center Offering 'Laughing Gas' As Pain Management for Women in Labor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - An out of hospital birthing center in Springfield is now offering nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, as pain management for women in labor.

The Family Birth and Wellness Center near Sunshine and Lone Pine says it is the first maternity care provider in Southwest Missouri to offer laughing gas.

The facility has offered natural birth as an alternative to hospitals since 2012.

In a press release, the center says laughing gas is used for pain by laboring mothers in other countries, but not commonly in the U.S.

They claim it has no significant adverse effects on the birth of newborns.

If you are wanting to do a natural birth, and do not want an epidural, the center says to call them and ask about their alternatives and risks.

