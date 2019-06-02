News

Billy Ray Cyrus in Ozark teams up with Red Cross

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 04:32 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 08:52 PM CDT

 

This Saturday, June 1, is when Billy Ray Cyrus will be singing at his concert at Lake of the Ozarks near Shady Gators. while raising money for the Missouri Chapter of the American National Red Cross in order to help those affected by the tornadoes and flooding. 

Red Cross officials and volunteers will be on site at the concert to collect donations.

Visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

redcross.org is where people can sign up to be volunteers.

