News

Billy Long visits Springfield to discuss ongoing opioid crisis

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 04:52 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 08:42 PM CDT

Billy Long visits Springfield to discuss ongoing opioid crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Congressman Billy Long made a stop in Springfield Thursday to discuss the ongoing opioid crisis.

He was a part of a roundtable discussion about the impact in Springfield, and what congress has done with the issue. 

In October, President Trump signed the "support for patients and communities act" into law and CoxHealth was awarded a $790,000 grant. Part of this visit was see how that money could be implemented to help fight the opioid crisis. Long also spoke about keeping drug manufacturers accountable.

Long said, "You know for years, we've been led to believe that opioids are not addictive, which we know that they are very addictive. And so it's a multifaceted, it's not a one shot cures all or one pill cures all, it's a multifaceted approach we have to take in Washington."

Long goes on to say that people for other states take advantage of Missouri's lack of a drug registry that you find in Arkansas or Oklahoma. 


 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected