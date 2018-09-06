Billy Long Goes Full Auctioneer on Protestor Video

WASHINGTON -- An odd encounter this afternoon at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing involving the Representative from Springfield.

Members of Congress were discussing how to better stop foreign influencers on social media, when all of a sudden, a woman stood up and started to disrupt the meeting.

She had a phone with her yelling that the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, is trying to influence elections.

CBS news identified the woman as Laura Loomer who is an alt-right online activist.

Local Representative Billy Long intervened, and began to speak like an auctioneer in an effort to calm down the commotion.

Most people in the crowd at the hearing started to laugh.

The woman was eventually escorted out by Capitol Police.

