LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A Billings man accused of killing a man earlier this month has been charged.

According to a press release from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Dean King, 33, was charged with 2nd-degree Murder and 2nd-degree Arson.

On July 11, Aden Bryant, 62, of Lebanon, was found dead 100 yards from his Oklahoma Drive home. An autopsy revealed Bryant died from blunt force trauma.

The press release stated on July 9, Bryant’s mobile home burned down. Bryant was not there and his Ford pickup was not at his residence. His family reported missing the next day.

King met Bryant during the week of July 4, shortly after King had come to Lebanon. Bryant allowed King to stay with him at his mobile home in exchange for some work. He later accused King of stealing tools and methamphetamine from him and asked a friend to remove King from the mobile home on July 8.

Bryant kept a motorcycle that belonged to King in relation to the missing tools and drugs.

The press release stated that investigators believed King killed Bryant, started the fire to cover up evidence of the murder, and then took Bryant’s truck. King was contacted by a St. Clair County Deputy when he ran out of gas near Osceola on July 10. At that time Bryant’s body had not been located and the truck had not been entered as stolen.

The deputy gave King a ride to an acquaintance’s home in St. Clair County. King allegedly told his acquaintance he had killed someone in Lebanon.

King was arrested in Springfield on July 12 when officers found Bryant’s truck at a Fast N Friendly on Kansas Expressway near Division Street. He was arrested on a drug charge and was brought to Laclede County.

King is being held in the Laclede County Jail with no bond.