Bill de Blasio takes aim at Joe Biden over crime bill

NATIONAL, (CBS) -- The latest Democrat fighting to sit behind the Resolute Desk is taking aim at the front runner.

Bill de Blasio bashed Joe Biden on Thursday over the then-senator's role in passing the 1994 crime bill, which the New York City mayor and other critics say led to the disproportionate mass incarceration of black and Latino Americans.

"The nominee of the Democratic party has to be someone who says very clearly mass incarceration was a huge mistake, the crime bill was a huge mistake," de Blasio said in an interview with CBS News' Elaine Quijano on "Red & Blue."

Biden, who championed the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, has argued that the majority of incarcerated citizens are in state prisons, rather than the federal ones affected by the bill. He has also touted the increased gun control that resulted from the bill's passage. However, de Blasio says that the strict sentencing guidelines of Biden's work set a standard of mandatory sentencing that bled into lower courts.

