Big chicken brand donates food to the flood victims in Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ar. -- Tyson foods is lending a hand to flooding victims in the Arkansas river valley by sending tons of food, literally.

Tyson, which is based in Springdale, Arkansas, is donating 64,000 of protein (thats 32 tons!).

Pat Bourke, worker for Tyson foods, is passionate about helping the people in Arkansas who need it most, "Your food pantries, your soup kitchens, your shelters and so forth, let's take advantage and let's leverage their kitchens and their volunteer base to take the product that we've brought here today into the communities, especially the rural communities that many times get overlooked."

It's part of the company's "meals that matter" disaster relief program.

The River Valley Regional Food Bank is among the groups benefiting form the donation.

The food bank says it still needs community help to boost its food supply for those in need.