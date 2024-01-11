We hear the term “flash freeze” thrown in the forecast from time to time, but it certainly isn’t a common occurrence for the Ozarks. A flash freeze is when temperatures start above freezing and quickly drop, freezing any water on the ground.

A flash freeze and freezing rain are not the same thing. A flash freeze freezes standing water, freezing rain is rain that freezes at the surface. Both a flash freeze and freezing rain lead to the same outcome; ice.

The Ozarks could see a flash freeze early Friday morning. Thursday, temperatures will be staying in the 40’s overnight and through sunrise on Friday. A cold front will barrel through around the morning commute, dropping temperatures and leaving standing water and puddles turning to ice. This scenario could make it a prime set-up for a flash freeze and a nightmare for drivers.

