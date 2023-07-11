BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Amazon Prime Day is for everyone, including our four-legged friends. The two-day sale is in full swing, and now is the time to check out the best deals.

We’ve rounded up some of the top Prime Day pet deals — from travel carriers to pet beds, pet food and more, for up to 40% off.

Best pet Prime Day deals

Dr. Elsey’s Premium Clumping Cat Litter 50% OFF COUPON

This bestselling cat litter has 72,000 ratings on Amazon with an average of 4.4 stars out of 5. It’s dust-free and hypoallergenic, so it is ideal for cats with allergies. Since it uses hard-clumping medium grain clay, the litter clumps easily and prevents moisture from reaching the bottom of the box, making it easier to see where your kitty went for a quicker cleanup.

Sold by Amazon

Zoo Med Laboratories Pleco Banquet Block 84% OFF

Perfect for suckermouth-type catfish, whether fresh or saltwater, this banquet block is designed to be a lasting feeder. It’s a great option when you’re about to go on vacation or just don’t want to worry about feeding by hand. Contains algae and wood fiber for your fish’s health.

Sold by Amazon

PetCube Cam 40% OFF

This camera lets pet parents keep an eye on their pets while they’re away. It’s equipped with two-way audio and night vision with visibility up to 30 feet in the dark.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pee Pads 50% OFF COUPON

Another hot deal on an Amazon Basics product, these dog and puppy pee pads come in either unscented or scented and have more than 180,000 ratings on Amazon, averaging 4.5 stars. Each pad in this 100-count package has an anti-streaming quilted pad and a total of five layers for preventing unwanted leaks.

Sold by Amazon

Casper Dog Bed 20% OFF

All sizes of the Casper Dog Bed are now on sale. That includes all colors, too — blue, sand, eucalyptus and gray. This dog bed is made with pressure-relieving memory foam and support foam that helps support your dog’s back. For extra head support, it features foam bolsters around the sides, so dogs can sleep or lay comfortably without burying their faces. The cover is removable and machine-washable for convenient cleanup.

Sold by Amazon

Petkit PuraX Self-Cleaning Litter Box 20% OFF

Keep the area around the litter box as tidy as possible with this self-cleaning litter box. It automatically scoops poop into the tray below, so the only cleanup you have to do is remove and dump the tray. It scoops poop on its own for 15 days straight and its automatic deodorization releases after every use. Even better, it connects to Wi-Fi, so you can keep an eye on how it’s working from your phone.

Sold by Amazon

Vistop Extra Large Foldable Dog Pool 25% OFF

This large pool is perfect for keeping both your pets and your little ones cool on those hot summer days. It’s built with durable plastic, and its foldable design makes it easy to set up during the warm months and easy to store during the off-season.

Sold by Amazon

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover 37% OFF

Named the best of the best pet hair remover in our testing, the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is reusable. Since it does not use sticky tape or any kind of adhesive, it can be used infinitely, so long as you clean it out often. To clean it, press the button, open the tray that catches the hair and discard.

Sold by Amazon

WoPet Smart Pet Camera 41% OFF

Check up on your pet when you’re not at home with this pet monitoring camera. It connects wirelessly to your Wi-Fi, features two-way audio and includes a built-in treat dispenser that lets you distribute treats remotely.

Sold by Amazon

Pet products to watch this Prime Day

