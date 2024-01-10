SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Sedalia who is charged with killing a baby last year is now accused of abusing other children while he was out on bond in his murder case.

Danial Fitzgerald posted $50,000 bond after he was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly abusing a 9-month-old child in February 2022 to the point where the child died.

Months later, in October 2023, law enforcement believes Fitzgerald abused other children who were left in his care in Greene County. He’s now facing four additional felony charges with a warrant issued for his arrest.

Court documents say Fitzgerald was in the care of three small children, the oldest being 9-years-old. A home visit was conducted when a mandated reporter observed signs of abuse and neglect.

When Children’s Division Investigators visited the home, court documents Fitzgerald climbed out of a window and ran away. During the interviews with the children, the oldest disclosed physical abuse that was consistent with the injuries the reporter had seen, according to court documents.

Online court records show that Fitzgerald appeared in court on Jan. 3, 2024, for a hearing on the second-degree murder charge. It appears that Fitzgerald is not in custody at this time.

He is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 25, 2024, at 1 p.m.