BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — A Benton County resident was arrested after a report of sexual abuse to a child on Feb. 21.

Joseph T. Ashton, 48, of Cole Camp, is charged with four felonies: statutory sodomy with a person less than 14, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child with sexual conduct, possession of child pornography and use of a child in sexual performance.

According to court documents, a juvenile told the Child Advocacy Center that Ashton had taken photos of them in underwear and nude.

During a Feb. 6 search of Ashton’s residence, he told deputies “you will find photos on that,” referring to a flash drive they confiscated. On Feb. 16, law enforcement were able to get evidence from tech seized from Ashton’s home. Law enforcement found photos of the victim and himself performing sexual acts with the victim.

Ashton is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Benton County Detention Center. He is scheduled to have a hearing at 9 a.m. on Feb. 28.