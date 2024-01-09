SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As we watch the winter weather outside, it’s a different scene for crews inside Springfield’s Traffic Management Center (TMC), as they track road conditions in real-time.

State and local crews at TMC analyze traffic by looking at MoDOT’s traffic cameras to figure out patterns and also confirm crashes. Inside the Public Works Department, crews can monitor road temperatures and treatment efforts.

“Whenever we kick into operations and we send the trucks out, we have a list of all of our drivers and the routes that we’re running,” Superintendent of Streets Colten Harris said. “We have a G.P.S. screen here that shows actually in real time where all of our plows are and our equipment is. It tracks the routes that they’re taking, the speed that they’re driving, even how much salt they’re laying down.”

Harris said all 36 plows were out on Tuesday to assess the road conditions.

“Each of those data points that happen like every 30 seconds, will tell us a ton of information about what the trucks got going on, like the speed they’re traveling,” Street Operations Supervisor Randall Stevens said. “It tells us the pavement temperature. It tells us how much salt they’re using, what spreading rate they’re doing, stuff like that.”

Stevens said it’s a process the Public Works Department has been using for the last few years.

“We have radio communication with every driver, so we’re able to get live updates from all the drivers of what’s going on as well as what we can see,” Stevens said. “If we do get a call for an emergency or a slick call, we’re able to look up who’s the closest driver to that location and respond as quick as possible.”

The process also helps the city plan ahead.

“Our concern is to monitor if [the] temperature starts to drop below freezing,” Harris said. “So we’ll start to lay treatment down a little bit ahead of that to try to prevent that freezing from occurring. Then we’ll try to maintain that through the night so that we don’t get any freezing through the night.”

Public Works said drivers will be running throughout the night continuing to check conditions and treat the roads as needed.